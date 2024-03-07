IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India vs England Day 1 in one minute

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started with determination, with the former scoring 79 runs.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, playing where he made his Test debut, struck first, and ended the day with a fifer (5/72).

R. Ashwin, playing the historic 100th Test of his career, scalped four wickets (4/51), restricting England to 218.

India was off to a racy start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal becoming the fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs, before being dismissed for 57.

Captain Rohit (52*) anchored the ship alongside Shubman Gill (26*), helping India end the day at 135 for 1, trailing by 83 runs.

