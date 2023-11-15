What happened when India met New Zealand earlier in the 2023 ODI World Cup?

In the league stage fixture in Dharamsala, India won the toss and chose to bowl first

After a poor start, New Zealand rebuilt through Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell scored his maiden ODI World Cup century and his 5th ODI hundred

But, it was Mohammed Shami who stole the show in the first innings. His fifer helped bundle out New Zealand for 273

The opening duo, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India get off to a great start

But, Lockie Ferguson removed both Gill and Rohit in quick succession

Virat Kohli then took over the chase. He was backed by Shreyas Iyer

Kohli though missed out on a hundred. He fell at 95 before getting caught off a Matt Henry delivery

Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning boundary. India won the match by four wickets with 12 balls remaining

This victory meant that India ended a 20-year winless run against New Zealand in ICC tournaments

