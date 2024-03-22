IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff headline event in Chepauk Stadium

A packed Chepauk Stadium waited ardently to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni who has relinquished captaincy once again

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff rapelled their way to the stage on stunt ropes. The pair had the Indian tricolour in hand

India’s cultural diversity was extensively covered during the course of the ceremony

To conclude their performance, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took a lap of the stadium on bike, waving the Indian flag all along

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and CSK’s new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad marked the end of the ceremony as they presented the trophy for the season

BCCI’s office bearers led by honorary secretary Jay Shah graced the event in Chennai

