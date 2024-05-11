James Anderson set to retire from international cricket

The 41-year-old pacer has announced that the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s will be his last.
He made his Test debut in 2002 and will be marking the end of his 22-year-long international career.
The right-arm quick has 700 wickets to his name, the most in Test history among pacers.
The Englishman is only the third bowler to get to the milestone in Test cricket.
He has the most caught-behind dismissals (197) in Test cricket.
Anderson has the most wickets taken caught (467).
He holds the record for scoring the third most (81) while batting at 11.
With 187 Test in his career, Anderson has played the second-most matches in history.
Among fast bowlers, Anderson has had the longest career playing Test matches (20y 292d).