Pakistan lost its fourth consecutive match in the World Cup as South Africa beat Babar Azam’s men by one wicket
With 271 required to win, the Proteas found themselves in a tough spot when Lungi Ngidi fell with the scoreboard reading 260-9
However, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi held their nerves to ensure South Africa crossed the finish line. Maharaj struck the winning boundary as Temba Bavuma and Co. moved to the top of the table
Besides the thrilling finish, fans also flooded social media with their views on two controversial calls. In the 19th over of the match, a broadcasting error occurred during the DRS review for the LBW dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen
Although the ball tracker initially showed that the ball would have gone on to miss the sticks, a revised graphic shortly after suggested otherwise. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote that the decision “saved the umpire”
Harbhajan had also tweeted about the incident in the 46th over, which almost saw Pakistan pocket the two points from the contest. Shamsi, rapped on the pads, survived owing to the closest of Umpire’s Calls
Umpire Alex Wharf dismissed a vociferous appeal and DRS showed the ball would have just tickled the leg stump. Commentator Harsha Bhogle took to X to explain why Umpire’s Call was required to minimise the window of error it comes with
Meanwhile, Usama Mir became the first ever concussion substitute in ODI World Cup history, replacing Shadab Khan
Shadab walked off the field after hitting his head while fielding in the first over of the second innings. He didn’t feature in the match again