LSG vs GT IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Nicholas Pooran helps Lucknow set GT 164-run target

KL Rahul won the toss with Lucknow Super Giants opting to bat
Shubman Gill’s Titans have won all their games against Lucknow and entered this clash hoping to maintain that record
Quinton De Kock looked to do what he does best, maximise the powerplay and set LSG up for a good total and he started with a massive six towards that end
However Umesh Yadav cut his stay short, getting him in the very first over with Noor Ahmad taking a good catch at third man
Devdutt Padikkal string of poor scores continued as Umesh dismissed him for a run-a-ball score of seven
KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis stitched a 73-run stand off 62 balls for the third wicket to steady the LSG innings
KL Rahul was dismissed for a 31-ball 33 in the 13th over. LSG was scoring at less than a run a ball at that stage with GT slowing things down well
Stoinis was dismissed soon after his fifty, finishing with a 43-ball 58 to his name
Ayush Badoni chipped in with a cameo of 20 off 11 balls before he fell to Rashid Khan in the 19th over
Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten knock of 32 off 22 balls helped LSG finish with 163/5 in 20 overs