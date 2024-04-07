LSG vs GT IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Nicholas Pooran helps Lucknow set GT 164-run target

KL Rahul won the toss with Lucknow Super Giants opting to bat

Shubman Gill’s Titans have won all their games against Lucknow and entered this clash hoping to maintain that record

Quinton De Kock looked to do what he does best, maximise the powerplay and set LSG up for a good total and he started with a massive six towards that end

However Umesh Yadav cut his stay short, getting him in the very first over with Noor Ahmad taking a good catch at third man

Devdutt Padikkal string of poor scores continued as Umesh dismissed him for a run-a-ball score of seven

KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis stitched a 73-run stand off 62 balls for the third wicket to steady the LSG innings

KL Rahul was dismissed for a 31-ball 33 in the 13th over. LSG was scoring at less than a run a ball at that stage with GT slowing things down well

Stoinis was dismissed soon after his fifty, finishing with a 43-ball 58 to his name

Ayush Badoni chipped in with a cameo of 20 off 11 balls before he fell to Rashid Khan in the 19th over

Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten knock of 32 off 22 balls helped LSG finish with 163/5 in 20 overs

More Shorts

MI vs DC IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Shepherd’s blitz sinks Delhi as Mumbai gets off the mark after three defeats
By Team Sportstar
Candidates 2024 Round 3 highlights: Pragg-Vaishali register first wins, Gukesh, Humpy manage draws
By Team Sportstar
RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Jos Buttler pips Virat Kohli in battle of centurions as RCB loses another game
By Team Sportstar