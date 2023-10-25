Who has scored the most number of centuries in ODI World Cup?

1. Rohit Sharma leads the chart by scoring seven centuries (22 innings) in ICC ODI World Cup

He is also the only player to score the most number of centuries (5) in a single World Cup edition. This came in 2019

2. Sachin Tendulkar is second on the list with six centuries

He also holds the record of scoring most runs in a single World Cup season | 673 runs in 2003

3. David Warner equaled Tendulkar’s record in this ODI World Cup edition. He has six ODI World Cup centuries to his name, thus far

The Australian batter is the only player to cross the 150-run mark thrice in the ODI World Cup

5. Kumar Sangakkara has scored five centuries in the ODI World Cup

The keeper-batter is the only player to score four consecutive centuries in World Cup

