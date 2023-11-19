ODI World Cup 2023 final: Kohli, Rahul take on the Aussies again

Unbeaten India faced five-time champion Australia in the 2023 summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday

Aircrafts of IAF’s ‘Suryakiran’ aerobatic team fly-past before the match began - one of many shows lined up for today’s mega event

Toss went Australia’s way and the side opted to field first. Both the sides remained unchanged

Adam Zampa took a stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill for four

Glenn Maxwell sent the Indian skipper back. A brilliant catch from Travis Head to remove Rohit Sharma for 47

Mitchell Starc removed Shreyas Iyer before he could get going. Last game’s centurion had to depart for four runs

A pitch invader caused play to stop for a brief amount of time. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli began to rebuild the innings

Kohli brought up a crucial half-century, his third of this edition

Rahul smashed his third WC half-century to steady the Indian innings

The Men in Blue tumbled for 240 runs in the final clash

