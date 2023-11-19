Unbeaten India faced five-time champion Australia in the 2023 summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday
Aircrafts of IAF’s ‘Suryakiran’ aerobatic team fly-past before the match began - one of many shows lined up for today’s mega event
Toss went Australia’s way and the side opted to field first. Both the sides remained unchanged
Adam Zampa took a stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill for four
Glenn Maxwell sent the Indian skipper back. A brilliant catch from Travis Head to remove Rohit Sharma for 47
Mitchell Starc removed Shreyas Iyer before he could get going. Last game’s centurion had to depart for four runs
A pitch invader caused play to stop for a brief amount of time. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli began to rebuild the innings
Kohli brought up a crucial half-century, his third of this edition
Rahul smashed his third WC half-century to steady the Indian innings
The Men in Blue tumbled for 240 runs in the final clash