ICC World Cup 2023: India’s performances in WC semifinals ahead IND vs NZ

India played its first World Cup semifinal in 1983 against England

India’s middle order led the chase (213) and secured a six-wicket win. Kapil Dev’s men went on to lift India’s maiden ODI World Cup title

After its title run in the 1983 World Cup, India faced England again in the 1987 semifinal

Graham Gooch’s 115 helped England post a total of 254. Despite Mohammad Azharuddin’s hard-fought 64, India collapsed for 219

In 1996, India was set 251 to win against Sri Lanka in its third semifinal appearance at the World Cup

However, following India’s poor batting performance (120/8) fans hurled bottles and bags onto the ground. Play was stopped and Sri Lanka won the game by forfeit

India met Kenya in the 2003 ODI World Cup semifinal

Sachin Tendulkar (83) and Sourav Ganguly (111) played blistering knocks.  Defending 270, India wrapped up Kenya for 179

India faced Pakistan in the 2011 semifinal in Mohali

Sachin Tendulkar’s steady 85 (115) took the team to a total of 260. All five Indian bowlers took two wickets each to restrict their neighbours to 231

India clashed against Australia in its sixth semifinal appearance in 2015

Steve Smith’s ton took Australia to 328. A collective Aussie bowling effort restricted India to 233

India’s semifinal against New Zealand in 2019 was a dramatic one

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s three-wicket haul restricted New Zealand to 239. However, India’s early collapse in the rain-interrupted match helped the Kiwis eke out an 18-run win

