ODI World Cup: Full list of batters to score a hundred in WC final

Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 149 vs SL in 2007
Adam Gilchrist smashed a 104-ball 149 to guide Australia to a third consecutive World Cup title, becoming the only team to complete a treble
Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 140* vs IND in 2003
Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored an unbeaten 140 in the 2003 final against India, the highest score by a captain in a World Cup final. The Aussies went on to lift their third WC title
Viv Richards (WI) - 138* vs ENG in 1979
Viv Richards’ unbeaten 138 against England in the 1979 final came at the right time as the defending champion went on to win its second title in a row
Aravinda de Silva (SL) - 107* vs AUS in 1996
Aravinda de Silva produced the greatest ODI WC final performance ever - scoring an unbeaten 107, taking three key wickets and two catches - to help Sri Lanka to its first title
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 103* vs IND in 2011
Mahela Jayawardene scored a blistering 103 not out off just 88 balls against India in the 2011 final, a memorable knock that failed to secure Sri Lanka’s second title
Clive Lloyd (WI) - 102 vs ENG in 1975
West Indies captain Clive Lloyd smashed a ton in the final of the tournament’s inaugural edition and helped his side clinch its maiden World Cup title