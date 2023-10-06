World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands - Match highlights, talking points, updates, top moments

Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first, wanting to make full use of a wicket that looked like it had something in it for the bowlers.
Logan van Beek helped Netherlands get an early breakthrough by dismissing Fakhar Zaman off his own bowling. PAK 15/1 (3.4 ov)
Babar Azam fell immediately after, to Colin Ackermann. The turn the Dutch bowler was getting was getting to Babar, who eventually pulls straight to Saqib Zulfiqer at midwicket. PAK 34/2 (8.2 ov)
Imam ul Haq was the next to fall, to a delivery from Paul Van Meekeren. Imam didn’t expect the elevation the delivery got and tried to awkwardly hook it to safety, but it landed in Aryan Dutt’s hands at fine leg. Reeling. PAK 38/3 (9.1 ov)
Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Rizwan buckled down to steady the ship for Pakistan. The duo got Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 20th over, preferring to play it safe and not play any rash shots to lose their wicket.
Edwards kept switching up the bowling options between spin and pace so as to not allow bowlers to find a rhythm. Rizwan and Shakeel negotiated the changes patiently.