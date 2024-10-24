Pakistan’s flat pitches and its new strategy to win at home

Pakistan snapped an 11-game home winless streak in Test cricket by defeating England in Multan, ending a long wait for victory.

Photo Credit: AP

The team opted for a used pitch in the second test after suffering an innings defeat in the first, changing its strategy towards spin-heavy bowling.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan’s win marked a shift from the batting-friendly pitches it had used over the past five years, which saw flat surfaces and high-scoring games.

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Since 2019, batting has flourished in Pakistan, with players averaging 38.03 runs per dismissal, the highest for any Test-playing nation during that period.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan has witnessed 48 centuries in 17 Tests at home in the last five years, with a rate of 2.82 centuries per game – the highest globally.

Photo Credit: AFP

The flatter pitches resulted in more draws, with over 29 per cent of its home Tests ending without a definitive result in the last five years.

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Moreover, efforts to create pace-friendly wickets to negate opposing teams’ fast bowlers backfired, leading to more losses, including a 3-0 series defeat to England.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

It’s fair to say that the home advantage wasn’t fully utilised due to inconsistent performances from Pakistan’s own batters, especially a struggling Babar Azam.

Photo Credit: AFP

For the second test against England in the ongoing series, the move to use spinners Sajid Khan (in pic) and Noman Ali in the Multan Test proved decisive, as they took all 20 English wickets in the match.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

