Premier League: Chelsea ends Tottenham’s unbeaten run

Chelsea ended Tottenham Hotspur’s unbeaten run in the Premier League in the most dramatic way, winning 4-1 away

Chelsea’s coach Mauricio Pochettino returned to Spurs’ den after five and a half years. He had managed Tottenham from 2014-2019

The match saw numerous VAR interventions, including four disallowed goals, three red card checks and two penalty checks

Tottenham went ahead after six minutes thanks to Dejan Kulusevski. Within minutes, a Son Heung-min goal was ruled out for offside

Chelsea had two of its subsequent goals ruled out by VAR due to a foul and an offside

Cristian Romero was then sent off after a VAR check for a dangerous tackle. Cole Palmer took the penalty to make it 1-1

The first half concluded with four yellow cards including one showed to Spurs’ manager Ange Postecoglou

Spurs’ Destiny Udogie who was already booked was sent off for a foul on Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling

Nine-men Tottenham were left behind by Nicolas Jackson who scored a hattrick in the last 20 minutes of the game

A first Premier league defeat for Ange Postecoglou left Spurs in second place with 26 points while Chelsea is 10th with 15 points

