PKL 2023, 5 crorepatis on auction day 1: Pawan, Shadloui, Maninder, Fazel, Siddharth

Pawan Sehrawat retained his crown as the league’s most expensive player, going for Rs. 2.6 crore to Telugu Titans

Iran all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh went to Puneri Paltan for Rs. 2.35 crore, making him the most expensive foreign player in PKL history

Bengal Warriors used their Final Bid Match privilege to retain Maninder Singh for Rs. 2.12 crore, making him the second most expensive Indian in this year’s auction

Iran captain Fazel Atrachali stayed in the crore club, going to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.6 crore. This bettered his previous price of Rs. 1.38 crore.

Siddharth Desai was roped in by Haryana Steelers for Rs. 1 crore to round out the crorepati club on day 1.

More Shorts

Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar’s record in successful run chases in India vs Australia World Cup match
By Team Sportstar
India vs Australia World Cup 2023: Live match updates, latest photos, records, highlights from Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium
By Team Sportstar
India at World Cup 2023: Meet the Indian cricket team, through the eyes of their childhood coaches
By Team Sportstar