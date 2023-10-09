Pawan Sehrawat retained his crown as the league’s most expensive player, going for Rs. 2.6 crore to Telugu Titans
Iran all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh went to Puneri Paltan for Rs. 2.35 crore, making him the most expensive foreign player in PKL history
Bengal Warriors used their Final Bid Match privilege to retain Maninder Singh for Rs. 2.12 crore, making him the second most expensive Indian in this year’s auction
Iran captain Fazel Atrachali stayed in the crore club, going to Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1.6 crore. This bettered his previous price of Rs. 1.38 crore.
Siddharth Desai was roped in by Haryana Steelers for Rs. 1 crore to round out the crorepati club on day 1.