India stars light up SMAT league stage

Playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has made many Indian Premier League and India stars accessible for domestic cricketers

Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma has been the most sought-after player in the Rajkot leg. No wonder, the 22-year-old star remains busy after every matchday

Following his record-breaking 151 against Meghalaya, Tilak was inundated with selfie requests

First from opposition players and then from locals. Later, he had lunch with a few Meghalaya players

A similar pattern unfolds after each matchday. After the game against Bihar, roughly eight opposition players gathered around him at the boundary

Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh’s Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar (in frame) also had extensive conversations with Meghalaya players

Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Earlier, there was palpable excitement surrounding Mohammed Shami, who was returning to professional cricket after an ankle injury

After the match against MP, Shami graciously posed for selfies and a group photo with the ground staff

On another day, Arshdeep Singh surprised everyone when he decided to watch the Bengal vs MP match from the sidelines and later obliged a few fans with selfies 

Winning the fans back in style!

A huge roar erupted at Indore’s Holkar Stadium when Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya was dismissed during the match against Tamil Nadu

The reason?: His brother Hardik Pandya’s arrival into the middle

Hardik promptly took centre stage, hammering a 30-ball 69 to take his side over the line in a chase of 222

He has evoked similar responses in all of Baroda’s matches, clearly showing that he is the major attraction in a group filled with fellow Indian players

This is the same player who was booed at stadiums around India during the IPL six months ago. So what has changed?

Simply put, Hardik is now a World Cup winner

Hardik held his nerves in the final over of the summit clash against South Africa to help India lift the WC trophy

Photo Credit: -

A happy consequence of this for Baroda in this tournament is that it is being treated like the home team in Indore

More Shorts

Real Madrid’s growing injury crisis: From Alaba and Vini to Camavinga
By Team Sportstar
Hybrid hosting or relocation? Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 dreams in flux
By Team Sportstar
Why was Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA?
By Team Sportstar