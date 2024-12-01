Playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has made many Indian Premier League and India stars accessible for domestic cricketers
Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma has been the most sought-after player in the Rajkot leg. No wonder, the 22-year-old star remains busy after every matchday
Following his record-breaking 151 against Meghalaya, Tilak was inundated with selfie requests
First from opposition players and then from locals. Later, he had lunch with a few Meghalaya players
A similar pattern unfolds after each matchday. After the game against Bihar, roughly eight opposition players gathered around him at the boundary
Similarly, Madhya Pradesh’s Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar (in frame) also had extensive conversations with Meghalaya players
Earlier, there was palpable excitement surrounding Mohammed Shami, who was returning to professional cricket after an ankle injury
After the match against MP, Shami graciously posed for selfies and a group photo with the ground staff
On another day, Arshdeep Singh surprised everyone when he decided to watch the Bengal vs MP match from the sidelines and later obliged a few fans with selfies
Winning the fans back in style!
A huge roar erupted at Indore’s Holkar Stadium when Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya was dismissed during the match against Tamil Nadu
The reason?: His brother Hardik Pandya’s arrival into the middle
Hardik promptly took centre stage, hammering a 30-ball 69 to take his side over the line in a chase of 222
He has evoked similar responses in all of Baroda’s matches, clearly showing that he is the major attraction in a group filled with fellow Indian players
This is the same player who was booed at stadiums around India during the IPL six months ago. So what has changed?
Simply put, Hardik is now a World Cup winner
Hardik held his nerves in the final over of the summit clash against South Africa to help India lift the WC trophy
A happy consequence of this for Baroda in this tournament is that it is being treated like the home team in Indore