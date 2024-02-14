Valentine’s Day 2024: Stories of sports couples to renew your faith in love

Olympic weightlifter Karnam Malleswari and her husband Rajesh Tyagi

The Sydney Olympics bronze medallist recently shared how important her husband, a fellow weightlifter, has been to her career

The former world champion and Olympic medallist won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards recently

Australian cricketers Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy

The pair met in primary school when they were just nine years old, competing against each other in Sydney’s Northern District Junior Cricket Association. 

The Aussie cricketer couple are part of dominant world-beating sides in the sport but find time to turn up for each other wherever the other plays

Olympic weightlifter Matthias Steiner and his late partner Susann

With a gold medal at Beijing 2008 Olympics in the 105+ kg category, Steiner produced one of the most inspirational moments in the tournament’s history.

The year preceding the medal was traumatic for Steiner after his young wife of two years was killed in a car accident. He vowed to win the gold medal for her and did just that.

Tennis greats Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

The Graf-Agassi love story is one of the most enduring ones in the world of tennis (and sport)

The hugely successful couple is quite private about their personal life but have two children and just completed 22 years of marriage.

Mirka and Roger Federer

Both tennis players, Mirka and Roger met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

After nine years of dating, the pair tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.

Roger credited his partner for his longevity in the sport in a touching tribute after winning the 2017 Australian Open.

“She’s been there when I had no titles and she’s still here 89 titles later, so she had a big part to play in [the win],” he had said then.

