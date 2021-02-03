Sportoon Let's not cut the cake! Upon his return to India, Ajinkya Rahane was offered to cut a cake that had a Kangaroo designed over it. However, in a video that did the rounds on social media, Rahane seemingly opted out of cutting the cake. Satish Acharya 03 February, 2021 12:49 IST Satish Acharya 03 February, 2021 12:49 IST Latest Sportoons Let's not cut the cake! Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? The inglorious 36 in Adelaide Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja? Lucky charm High Five! We shall overcome View More Sportoons