Let's not cut the cake!

Upon his return to India, Ajinkya Rahane was offered to cut a cake that had a Kangaroo designed over it. However, in a video that did the rounds on social media, Rahane seemingly opted out of cutting the cake.

Satish Acharya
03 February, 2021 12:49 IST
Satish Acharya
03 February, 2021 12:49 IST

 

