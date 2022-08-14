Sportoon

Avinash Sable ends Kenyan hegemony in steeplechase

Avinash Sable became the first non-Kenyan to win a steeplechase medal at the Commonwealth Games in 24 years. Sable clocked a personal best of 8:11.20s to finish second to Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, who ran an 8:11:15s.

Satish Acharya
14 August, 2022 11:27 IST
