IPL likely to have bigger window from next ICC FTP after BCCI broadcast windfall

The blockbuster IPL media rights deal will be followed by a bigger window for the Indian Premier League from the next FTP calendar, likely starting with the 2024 edition, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, has said.

Satish Acharya
04 July, 2022 11:33 IST