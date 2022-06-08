Sportoon

Captain Hardik Pandya leads Gujarat Titans to IPL title

Hardik Pandya collected his fifth IPL title, joint-second most by any player, when he led Gujarat Titans to the title in the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals.

Satish Acharya
08 June, 2022 10:29 IST
Satish Acharya
08 June, 2022 10:29 IST
