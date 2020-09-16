Sportoon

Missing Raina in CSK XI

Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina will miss the entire IPL for "personal reasons". Raina's return to India came as another setback to the Super Kings camp, which will also miss the services of Harbhajan Singh.

Satish Acharya
16 September, 2020 13:38 IST
Satish Acharya
16 September, 2020 13:38 IST
 Latest Sportoons
IPL in the UAE
Dhoni calls it a day
Recover loss!
Rain interrupts play!
Sanitised saliva!
Sammy alleges racism
Safety first
No saliva on ball rule!
View More Sportoons