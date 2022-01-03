Sportoon Here's to more cricket in 2022! Cricket’s international schedule for 2022, for men and women, includes two World Cups and the promise of a more widespread return to normal service in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Satish Acharya 03 January, 2022 13:54 IST Satish Acharya 03 January, 2022 13:54 IST Latest Sportoons Word War India extends enviable home record Troubled times for Hardik Pandya India exits T20 World Cup early Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021 Dhoni as mentor - the answer to Kohli's toss conundrum? Virat Kohli to stand down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021 England vs India fifth Test cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns View More Sportoons