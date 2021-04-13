Sportoon

Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen!

As the cricketing world continues to battle a COVID-19 surge, batsmen have more on their minds than the bowler, fielders and the pitch!

Satish Acharya
13 April, 2021 16:09 IST
13 April, 2021 16:09 IST

 

