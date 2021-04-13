Sportoon Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen! As the cricketing world continues to battle a COVID-19 surge, batsmen have more on their minds than the bowler, fielders and the pitch! Satish Acharya 13 April, 2021 16:09 IST Satish Acharya 13 April, 2021 16:09 IST Latest Sportoons Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen! Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive Umpire's call final call? No 'conclusive evidence' available all the time Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach Let's not cut the cake! Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? View More Sportoons