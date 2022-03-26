Sportoon Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022, after MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down from the leadership role. Satish Acharya 26 March, 2022 21:14 IST Satish Acharya 26 March, 2022 21:14 IST Latest Sportoons Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52 The Saha saga IPL 2022 auction: Chennai Super Kings sticking to the core Big hits galore as 2022 IPL mega auction rolls into town Kohli steps down as Test captain Here's to more cricket in 2022! Word War View More Sportoons