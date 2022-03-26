Sportoon

Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022, after MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down from the leadership role.

Satish Acharya
26 March, 2022 21:14 IST
