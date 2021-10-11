Sportoon

Dhoni as mentor - the answer to Kohli's toss conundrum?

The BCCI has roped in former captain M.S. Dhoni as the team mentor for the T20 World Cup. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, was appointed to "provide support and direction" to the Indian team management.

Satish Acharya
11 October, 2021 13:24 IST
Satish Acharya
11 October, 2021 13:24 IST
