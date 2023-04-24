MS Dhoni still searching for the best Tamil song for his IPL and CSK swansong

MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement with Hindi number ‘Main pal do pal ka shaayar hoon...’, may just be waiting for the perfect Tamil song to conclude his association as a player with Chennai Super Kings!

MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement with Hindi number ‘ Main pal do pal ka shaayar hoon...’, may just be waiting for the perfect Tamil song to conclude his association as a player with Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya

MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement with Hindi number ‘ Main pal do pal ka shaayar hoon...’, may just be waiting for the perfect Tamil song to conclude his association as a player with Chennai Super Kings!