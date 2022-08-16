Sportoon

FIFA bans AIFF over undue influence from third parties

FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) because of “undue influence from third parties”. The suspension means the women’s Under-17’s World Cup, set to be held in the country from October 11, will not take place as planned.

Satish Acharya
16 August, 2022 18:15 IST
