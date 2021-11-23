Sportoon

Troubled times for Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya dismissed reports of custom officials seizing his luxury watches, saying that only one watch worth Rs. 1.5 crore had been taken for “proper valuation” after he “voluntarily declared” the items brought by him.

Satish Acharya
23 November, 2021 14:16 IST
