Harmanpreet Kaur and India fall short!
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a terrific knock under pressure but fell just short of the crease as her bat got stuck in the pitch during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia. The defending champion won by five runs.
24 February, 2023 12:57 IST
