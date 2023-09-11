A reserve day was controversially incorporated for only one Asia Cup Super 4 match—India vs Pakistan in Colombo. Although it was later clarified that the decision was made with consent from all teams, some coaches did not seem to be too happy with the call.
Latest on Sportstar
- Rain, rain (don’t) go away for IND vs PAK can happen another day!
- IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Kohli survives DRS; India 175/2 in 30 overs; Streaming info
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: IND 167/2 (29 overs) Kohli, Rahul in control vs PAK
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Reserve Day weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4: Match begins; No reduction in overs
- Former Pakistan cricketer sentenced to 12 years in jail for threatening Dutch far-right leader
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE