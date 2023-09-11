MagazineBuy Print

Rain, rain (don’t) go away for IND vs PAK can happen another day!

Netizens didn’t take it too well when a reserve day was incorporated for only one Asia Cup Super 4 match—India vs Pakistan in Colombo.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 17:06 IST , Chennai

Satish Acharya
Netizens didn’t take it too well when a reserve day was incorporated for only one Asia Cup Super 4 match—India vs Pakistan in Colombo.
Photo Credit: Satish Acharya
infoIcon

Photo Credit: Satish Acharya

A reserve day was controversially incorporated for only one Asia Cup Super 4 match—India vs Pakistan in Colombo. Although it was later clarified that the decision was made with consent from all teams, some coaches did not seem to be too happy with the call.

