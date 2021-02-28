Sportoon

Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II

The pink-ball Test match between India and England at Motera was the seventh shortest completed Test match and the shortest since 1935.

Satish Acharya
28 February, 2021 13:51 IST
Satish Acharya
28 February, 2021 13:51 IST

 

