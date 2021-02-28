Sportoon Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II The pink-ball Test match between India and England at Motera was the seventh shortest completed Test match and the shortest since 1935. Satish Acharya 28 February, 2021 13:51 IST Satish Acharya 28 February, 2021 13:51 IST Latest Sportoons Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach Let's not cut the cake! Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? The inglorious 36 in Adelaide Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja? Lucky charm View More Sportoons