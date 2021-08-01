Debutants in focus after Krunal Pandya's positive Covid-19 test forces eight players into isolation

Eight close contacts of Krunal Pandya were in isolation after the all-rounder tested positive for Covid-19, forcing India to hand out debuts to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana and Devdutt Padikkal during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.