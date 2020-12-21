Sportoon

The inglorious 36 in Adelaide

India sunk to its lowest score ever in Test history when it was bowled out for 36 in the second innings against Australia in Adelaide.

Satish Acharya
21 December, 2020 12:36 IST
Satish Acharya
21 December, 2020 12:36 IST

 

 Latest Sportoons
Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja?
Lucky charm
High Five!
We shall overcome
Big shoes to fill for Chennai Super Kings
IPL's Mystery Ball
Missing Raina in CSK XI
IPL in the UAE
View More Sportoons