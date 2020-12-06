Sportoon

Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja?

There is a debate whether or not Yuzvendra Chahal was a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who needed a concussion substitute after top-edging a Mitchell Starc bouncer into his helmet in the last over of the innings in the first T20.

Satish Acharya
06 December, 2020 12:14 IST
