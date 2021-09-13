Sportoon

England vs India fifth Test cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns

England's fifth Test against India at Old Trafford was cancelled due to concerns among the Indian players about the Covid cases in their camp.

Satish Acharya
13 September, 2021 17:50 IST
Satish Acharya
13 September, 2021 17:50 IST
 Latest Sportoons
Joe Root "tossing" it up
Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh
Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal
Debutants in focus after Krunal Pandya's positive Covid-19 test forces eight players into isolation
Rashford, Saka, Sancho subjected to racist abuse after England's EURO 2020 final loss
Olympic-bound Deepika on a high after World Cup show
Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020, rain delays in Southampton
Virat Kohli in focus - on and off the field
View More Sportoons
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App