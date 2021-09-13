Sportoon England vs India fifth Test cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns England's fifth Test against India at Old Trafford was cancelled due to concerns among the Indian players about the Covid cases in their camp. Satish Acharya 13 September, 2021 17:50 IST Satish Acharya 13 September, 2021 17:50 IST Latest Sportoons Joe Root "tossing" it up Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal Debutants in focus after Krunal Pandya's positive Covid-19 test forces eight players into isolation Rashford, Saka, Sancho subjected to racist abuse after England's EURO 2020 final loss Olympic-bound Deepika on a high after World Cup show Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020, rain delays in Southampton Virat Kohli in focus - on and off the field View More Sportoons