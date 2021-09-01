Sportoon

Joe Root "tossing" it up

Virat Kohli won a toss for the first time in his ninth Test as captain in England, however his decision to bat first backfired as England levelled the five-match series 1-1 at Leeds.

Satish Acharya
01 September, 2021 12:55 IST
