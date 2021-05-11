Sportoon IPL 2021 suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in India IPL 2021 was suspended following several positive Covid-19 cases across franchises. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says the remainder of IPL can't happen in India. Satish Acharya 11 May, 2021 10:10 IST Satish Acharya 11 May, 2021 10:10 IST Latest Sportoons Rahul Dravid - ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen! Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive Umpire's call final call? No 'conclusive evidence' available all the time Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach Let's not cut the cake! Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan View More Sportoons