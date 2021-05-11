Sportoon

IPL 2021 suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in India

IPL 2021 was suspended following several positive Covid-19 cases across franchises. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says the remainder of IPL can't happen in India.

Satish Acharya
11 May, 2021 10:10 IST
Satish Acharya
11 May, 2021 10:10 IST

 

