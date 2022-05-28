Sportoon

Dhoni, Rohit and an unforgettable IPL 2022 for MI, CSK

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings became the first two teams to crash out of this year's IPL.

Satish Acharya
28 May, 2022 13:14 IST
Satish Acharya
28 May, 2022 13:14 IST
 Latest Sportoons
Dhoni, Rohit and an unforgettable IPL 2022 for MI, CSK
IPL 2022: Jadeja hands back CSK captaincy to Dhoni
'Overcooked' Kohli needs a break from cricket
Mumbai Indians' dubious record in IPL 2022
IPL 2022: A blockbuster fortnight of madcap finishes
Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja
Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52
The Saha saga
View More Sportoons
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App