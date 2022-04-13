Sportoon IPL 2022: A blockbuster fortnight of madcap finishes Pat Cummins and Rahul Tewatia's pyrotechnics lit up the first fortnight of IPL 2022. While Kolkata pace ace Cummins' 14-ball fifty stunned Mumbai, Gujarat all-rounder Tewatia's last-ball six broke the hearts of Punjab fans. Satish Acharya 13 April, 2022 12:10 IST Satish Acharya 13 April, 2022 12:10 IST Latest Sportoons Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52 The Saha saga IPL 2022 auction: Chennai Super Kings sticking to the core Big hits galore as 2022 IPL mega auction rolls into town Kohli steps down as Test captain Here's to more cricket in 2022! Word War View More Sportoons