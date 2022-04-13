Sportoon

IPL 2022: A blockbuster fortnight of madcap finishes

Pat Cummins and Rahul Tewatia's pyrotechnics lit up the first fortnight of IPL 2022. While Kolkata pace ace Cummins' 14-ball fifty stunned Mumbai, Gujarat all-rounder Tewatia's last-ball six broke the hearts of Punjab fans.

Satish Acharya
13 April, 2022 12:10 IST
Satish Acharya
13 April, 2022 12:10 IST
 Latest Sportoons
Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja
Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52
The Saha saga
IPL 2022 auction: Chennai Super Kings sticking to the core
Big hits galore as 2022 IPL mega auction rolls into town
Kohli steps down as Test captain
Here's to more cricket in 2022!
Word War
View More Sportoons
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App