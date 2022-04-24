Sportoon Mumbai Indians' dubious record in IPL 2022 The five-time champion Mumbai Indians lost its first seven games in a row for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. Satish Acharya 24 April, 2022 11:58 IST Satish Acharya 24 April, 2022 11:58 IST Latest Sportoons Mumbai Indians' dubious record in IPL 2022 IPL 2022: A blockbuster fortnight of madcap finishes Dhoni hands over CSK reins to Jadeja Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52 The Saha saga IPL 2022 auction: Chennai Super Kings sticking to the core Big hits galore as 2022 IPL mega auction rolls into town Kohli steps down as Test captain View More Sportoons