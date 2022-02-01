Sportoon

Big hits galore as 2022 IPL mega auction rolls into town

Rovman Powell hit a majestic century while Akeal Hossein gave glimpses of power-hitting prowess during the recently concluded T20I series against England. With the IPL mega auction around the corner, franchises will keep a keen eye on these West Indies talents.

Satish Acharya
01 February, 2022 12:56 IST
Satish Acharya
01 February, 2022 12:56 IST
