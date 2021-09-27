Sportoon

Virat Kohli to stand down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli has announced he will stand down as captain of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore, days after confirming he will quit India's T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Satish Acharya
27 September, 2021 12:29 IST
Satish Acharya
27 September, 2021 12:29 IST
