Mithali Raj retires from international cricket, draws curtains on pioneering career

At 39, Mithali Raj called time on a 23-year long international career, during which she led India to two 50-over World Cup finals and amassed a staggering 10868 runs across formats - the most by any player.

Satish Acharya
19 June, 2022 12:40 IST
