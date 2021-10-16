Sportoon Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021 Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, marshalled Chennai Super Kings to its fourth IPL title. CSK overcame Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final. Satish Acharya 16 October, 2021 15:17 IST Satish Acharya 16 October, 2021 15:17 IST Latest Sportoons Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021 Dhoni as mentor - the answer to Kohli's toss conundrum? Virat Kohli to stand down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021 England vs India fifth Test cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns Joe Root "tossing" it up Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh Tokyo 2020: Indian hockey ends 41-year wait for Olympic medal Debutants in focus after Krunal Pandya's positive Covid-19 test forces eight players into isolation View More Sportoons