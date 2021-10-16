Sportoon

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, marshalled Chennai Super Kings to its fourth IPL title. CSK overcame Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.

Satish Acharya
16 October, 2021 15:17 IST
