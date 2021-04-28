Sportoon Rahul Dravid - ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ In an advertisement for the credit card bill payment app Cred, Dravid battles the Bengaluru traffic snarls and rages behind the wheel. Satish Acharya 28 April, 2021 18:06 IST Satish Acharya 28 April, 2021 18:06 IST Latest Sportoons Rahul Dravid - ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen! Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive Umpire's call final call? No 'conclusive evidence' available all the time Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach Let's not cut the cake! Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan View More Sportoons