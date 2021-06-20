Sportoon Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020, rain delays in Southampton During a Euro 2020 presser, Cristiano Ronaldo, an advocate of a healthy diet, moved the coke bottles out of the camera frame and instead held up a bottle of water. Meanwhile, over in Southampton, it's water, water everywhere as inclement weather caused frequent hold-ups in the World Test Championship final. Satish Acharya 20 June, 2021 19:09 IST Satish Acharya 20 June, 2021 19:09 IST Latest Sportoons Virat Kohli in focus - on and off the field BCCI requests ECB to rejig Test series schedule for IPL window IPL 2021 suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in India Rahul Dravid - ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen! Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive Umpire's call final call? No 'conclusive evidence' available all the time Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II View More Sportoons