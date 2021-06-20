Sportoon

Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub at Euro 2020, rain delays in Southampton

During a Euro 2020 presser, Cristiano Ronaldo, an advocate of a healthy diet, moved the coke bottles out of the camera frame and instead held up a bottle of water. Meanwhile, over in Southampton, it's water, water everywhere as inclement weather caused frequent hold-ups in the World Test Championship final.

20 June, 2021
20 June, 2021 19:09 IST
