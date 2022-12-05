Ronaldo trends after claiming Bruno Fernandes goal, social media users call it the ‘Head of God’
Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a goal in the 54th minute of Portugal’s game against Uruguay but the goal was subsequently credited to teammate Bruno Fernandes.
05 December, 2022 21:12 IST
