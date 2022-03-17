Sportoon Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52 Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died of a heart attack aged 52. Satish Acharya 17 March, 2022 12:12 IST Satish Acharya 17 March, 2022 12:12 IST Latest Sportoons Warne, Australia's legendary legspinner, dies aged 52 The Saha saga IPL 2022 auction: Chennai Super Kings sticking to the core Big hits galore as 2022 IPL mega auction rolls into town Kohli steps down as Test captain Here's to more cricket in 2022! Word War India extends enviable home record View More Sportoons