Sportoon

Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan

Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour when he was picked in the playing XI for the fourth Test in Brisbane.

Satish Acharya
18 January, 2021 13:47 IST
Satish Acharya
18 January, 2021 13:47 IST

 

