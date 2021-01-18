Sportoon Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour when he was picked in the playing XI for the fourth Test in Brisbane. Satish Acharya 18 January, 2021 13:47 IST Satish Acharya 18 January, 2021 13:47 IST Latest Sportoons Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? The inglorious 36 in Adelaide Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja? Lucky charm High Five! We shall overcome Big shoes to fill for Chennai Super Kings IPL's Mystery Ball View More Sportoons