T20 World Cup: Bangladesh accuses Virat Kohli of ‘fake fielding’

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, after his side’s match against India, accused Virat Kohli of “fake fielding” which had seemed to have gone unnoticed by on-field umpires.

Satish Acharya
07 November, 2022 20:10 IST
